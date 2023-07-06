Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 2:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:31 PM

At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm
14 miles northwest of Henrys Lake, moving east-southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Targhee Pass, Red Rock Pass and Raynolds Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If
recreating on Henrys Lake, consider moving to shore.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content