Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 2:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm
14 miles northwest of Henrys Lake, moving east-southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Targhee Pass, Red Rock Pass and Raynolds Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If
recreating on Henrys Lake, consider moving to shore.