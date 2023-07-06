Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 2:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Locations impacted include… Henrys Lake, Targhee Pass, Red Rock Pass and Raynolds Pass. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If recreating on Henrys Lake, consider moving to shore.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Henrys Lake, moving east-southeast at 20 mph.

