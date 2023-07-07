Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 3:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southeastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving east northeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow weak swimmers
out into deep water, and create difficult boating
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.