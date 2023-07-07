Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 3:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include… Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow weak swimmers out into deep water, and create difficult boating conditions.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southeastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving east northeast at 10 mph.

