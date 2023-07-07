Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 3:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Georgetown, or 12 miles north of Montpelier, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Georgetown and Georgetown Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.