Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms near and
over Palisades Reservoir, moving slowing east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow weak swimmers
out into deep water, and create difficult boating
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.