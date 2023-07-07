Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 5:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow winds near Cold Water Rest Area, or 12 miles west of Neeley,
moving east northeast at 20 to 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Oakley, Declo,
Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area,
Massacre Rocks, Mt Harrison, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte,
Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

