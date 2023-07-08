Flash Flood Warning issued July 8 at 5:30PM MDT until July 8 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Teton County in eastern Idaho…
* Until 730 PM MDT.
* At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Victor.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.