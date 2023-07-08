Special Weather Statement issued July 8 at 3:13PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stewart Peak, which is also near Alpine, moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Stewart Peak and Star Valley Ranch.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.