Heat Advisory issued July 14 at 4:07AM MDT until July 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 102 expected with overnight lows in
the mid 60s to low 70s.
* WHERE…The Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert
towards Shoshone, and the Wood River Foothills.
* WHEN…From midnight Saturday night to midnight MDT Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.