Heat Advisory issued July 16 at 2:09PM MDT until July 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory below 7000 feet, temperatures up
to 93. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Lost River Valley.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. For
the Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.