Heat Advisory issued July 16 at 2:09PM MDT until July 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100 with
overnight lows in the 60s to low 70s. For the Lake Wind
Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The lower Snake Plain, including the American Falls
Reservoir.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 9 AM MDT Monday. For the
Lake Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft. Hot temperatures
may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.