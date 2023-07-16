Heat Advisory issued July 16 at 2:09PM MDT until July 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100 with

overnight lows in the 60s to low 70s. For the Lake Wind

Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The lower Snake Plain, including the American Falls

Reservoir.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 9 AM MDT Monday. For the

Lake Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft. Hot temperatures

may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.