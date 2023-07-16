Wind Advisory issued July 16 at 2:09PM MDT until July 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory below 7000 feet, temperatures up

to 93. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Lost River Valley.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. For

the Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.