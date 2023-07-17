Lake Wind Advisory issued July 17 at 8:33PM MDT until July 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
winds have decreased below 10 mph across American Falls Reservoir.
Therefore the Lake Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
