Flash Flood Warning issued July 20 at 6:04PM MDT until July 20 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Clifton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.