Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 2:23PM MDT until July 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…High temperatures up to around 102 degrees and overnight
lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.
* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern
Magic Valley, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River
Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to 10 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.