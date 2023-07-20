Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles north of Trail Creek Pass, or 19 miles north of Sun Valley,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Twin Bridges Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.