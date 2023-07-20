Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Southeast Inl, or 15 miles south of Terreton, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Osgood, and Kettle Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.