Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Southeast Inl, or 15 miles south of Terreton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Osgood, and Kettle Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.