Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Atomic City, or 25 miles northwest of Blackfoot, moving southeast at

40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Shelley, Atomic City, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Taber, and East

Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.