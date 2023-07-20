Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
North Fork, or 14 miles north of Salmon, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
North Fork.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.