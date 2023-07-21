Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:48PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 4:48 PM

At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Swanlake, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…
Preston, Swanlake, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Clifton,
Oxford, Mink Creek, Whitney, Riverdale, and Mapleton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content