Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:48PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Locations impacted include… Preston, Swanlake, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Clifton, Oxford, Mink Creek, Whitney, Riverdale, and Mapleton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Swanlake, moving southeast at 20 mph.

