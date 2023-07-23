Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 6:43PM MDT until July 23 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

West central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 642 PM MDT, strong outflow winds from thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Taber to 10 miles south

of Goshen, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chesterfield

Reservoir, Goshen, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth, Atomic City,

Rose, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek

Lodge, Central Inl, Taber, and Portneuf Gap.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.