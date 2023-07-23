Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 10:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 10:29 PM

At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds
associated with a shower over Chubbuck, or near Pocatello, moving
northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, and Pocatello Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content