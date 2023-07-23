Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 10:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds
associated with a shower over Chubbuck, or near Pocatello, moving
northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, and Pocatello Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.