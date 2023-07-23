Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 10:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds

associated with a shower over Chubbuck, or near Pocatello, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, and Pocatello Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.