Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southwest of Leadore, or 36 miles east of Challis, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Leadore.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.