Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gilmore, or 39 miles northeast of Mackay Reservoir, moving northeast
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Gilmore and Nicholia.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.