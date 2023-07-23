Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:36PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Locations impacted include… Salmon, Williams Lake, and Baker. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 336 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Salmon, moving northeast at 25 mph.

