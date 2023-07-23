Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, or 12 miles southeast of American

Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. Another strong storm was located

near Rockland, also moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Chubbuck, Inkom, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak,

Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, and Mink Creek Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.