Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 5:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Irwin, or 9 miles south of Swan Valley, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.