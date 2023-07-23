Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 5:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Irwin, or 9 miles south of Swan Valley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.