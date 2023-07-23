Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 650 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Shotgun Village, or 8 miles southwest of Henrys Lake, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks

Inn, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Sheridan

Reservoir, Big Springs, and Targhee Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Henrys Lake and Island Park Reservoir, get out of the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.