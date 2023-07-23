Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow winds near Chesterfield, or 9 miles northeast of
Chesterfield Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds to around 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Henry, and Cutthroat Trout Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

National Weather Service

