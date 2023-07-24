Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 24 at 10:36PM MDT until July 24 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Park County in central Wyoming…

Eastern Teton County in northwestern Wyoming…

* Until 1115 PM MDT.

* At 1036 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near South Entrance to near Kelly, moving northeast

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

South Entrance around 1040 PM MDT.

Lewis Falls and Lewis Lake around 1050 PM MDT.

Heart Lake around 1055 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone, Togwotee Pass and Southeast Arm Of

Lake Yellowstone.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.