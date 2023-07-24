Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 24 at 10:51PM MDT until July 24 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Heart Lake, South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone, Southeast Arm Of Lake Yellowstone and Togwotee Pass. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

These severe storms will be near… Lewis Falls and Lewis Lake around 1055 PM MDT.

At 1050 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewis Falls to 11 miles east of Kelly, moving northeast at 45 mph.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.