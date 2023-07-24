Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 24 at 10:51PM MDT until July 24 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 1050 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lewis Falls to 11 miles east of Kelly, moving
northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Emergency management.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Lewis Falls and Lewis Lake around 1055 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Heart Lake, South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone, Southeast Arm Of Lake
Yellowstone and Togwotee Pass.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.