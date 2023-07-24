Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 10:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 1031 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Mystic Falls to 15 miles northeast of
Hoback. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Old Faithful, Mystic Falls, Fairy Falls and Kepler Cascades around
1040 PM MDT.
Fountain Paint Pot, Scaup Lake and Craig Pass around 1045 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Lake, Canyon and
Lower Falls.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.