Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 2:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Granger, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Granger around 245 PM MDT.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 58 and 68.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.