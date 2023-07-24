Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 3:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, which is also 17 miles northeast

of Granger, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Lincoln and northwestern Sweetwater Counties.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 65 and 69.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.