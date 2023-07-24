Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds associated
with showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near
Ririe to 13 miles southwest of Swan Valley to near Blackfoot
Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Felt,
Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Victor, Ririe, Tetonia, Irwin, Henry,
Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Heise, Pine Creek
Pass, and Grays Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Blackfoot or Palisades Reservoirs, get out of the
water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can
strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.