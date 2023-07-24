Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Oneida Narrows Reservoir, or 15 miles southwest of

Montpelier, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, southern

Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Franklin, Georgetown, Saint Charles,

Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Paris, Bloomington, Bern,

Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border Summit, Mapleton, and Georgetown

Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake and Blackfoot Reservoir, get out of the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.