Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southeast of Oneida Narrows Reservoir, or 15 miles southwest of
Montpelier, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, southern
Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Franklin, Georgetown, Saint Charles,
Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Paris, Bloomington, Bern,
Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border Summit, Mapleton, and Georgetown
Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake and Blackfoot Reservoir, get out of the
water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can
strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.