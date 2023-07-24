Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 8:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 8:01 PM

At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Taber to near Pingree to 6 miles west of
Portneuf Gap. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Inkom, Fort
Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln
Creek Lodge, Taber, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield,
Rockford, Moreland, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Bannock Creek
Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.
If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

