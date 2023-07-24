Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 9:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 919 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Teton to 15 miles west of

Victor to near Swan Valley. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Felt, Victor, Ririe, Tetonia,

Archer, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Heise,

and Pine Creek Pass.

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.