Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 9:54PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 952 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Tetonia to 8 miles south of Victor to 6 miles

east of Palisades Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph. Localized gusts to 50 mph

possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Alta around 1000 PM MDT.

Hoback around 1005 PM MDT.

Wilson, Rafter J Ranch, Teton Village and Rendezvous Peak around

1010 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Jackson, Phelps

Lake, Moose, Grand Teton, South Entrance, Kelly, Leigh Lake, Moran

Bay and Colter Bay Village.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.