Red Flag Warning issued July 25 at 2:32AM MDT until July 25 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West-southwest sustained at 20 to 35 MPH with gusts of

40 to 50 MPH. Winds may be a bit lighter in southern portions

of Fire Weather Zone 425.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent. Up to 20% at ridgetop

across Zone 476.

* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or

more of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

specific rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.