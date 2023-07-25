Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued July 25 at 2:33AM MDT until July 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:40 AM
Published 2:33 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the cities of Mud
Lake, INL, and Craters of the Moon NM.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content