Wind Advisory issued July 25 at 2:33AM MDT until July 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the cities of Mud
Lake, INL, and Craters of the Moon NM.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.