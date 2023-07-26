Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 1:06PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 105 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles south of Daniel to 9 miles southwest of
Boulder to 13 miles east of Marbleton. Movement was northeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pinedale, Boulder and Boulder Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.