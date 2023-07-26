Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 3:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 354 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles north of Lyman, which is also 15 miles west of Granger, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Granger.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 57 and 73.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.