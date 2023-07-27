Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 4:41PM MDT until July 27 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:41 PM

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…
Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 440 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Soda Springs,
moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, Grace, Diamond Creek Campground, and Mill Canyon
Campground.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

