Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 4:41PM MDT until July 27 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* Locations impacted include… Soda Springs, Grace, Diamond Creek Campground, and Mill Canyon Campground. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* At 440 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Soda Springs, moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

