Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:54PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Farson, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Sublette and north central Sweetwater Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.