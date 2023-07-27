Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:54PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 2:54 PM

At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Farson, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Sublette and north central Sweetwater Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content