Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:29PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles east of Big Sandy Recreational Area, which is also 19 miles

northeast of Farson, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

South Pass Rest Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.