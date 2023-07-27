Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Turnerville, which is also near Thayne, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Meadow Creek Guard Station.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.