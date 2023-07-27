Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles west of Afton, moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Diamond Creek Campground and Smokey Canyon Mine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.