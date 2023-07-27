Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Merna, which is also 24 miles west of Pinedale, moving east at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Daniel.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.