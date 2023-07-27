Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 5:42 PM

At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Merna, which is also 24 miles west of Pinedale, moving east at 25
mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Daniel.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content