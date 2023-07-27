Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Merna, which is also 24 miles west of Pinedale, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Daniel.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.