Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 9:04AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir or Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include… Blackfoot Reservoir, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Wayan, Henry, Chesterfield, Mill Canyon Campground, Bancroft, Freedom, Grays Lake, and Alpine Airport. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions on area lakes.

At 901 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over Chesterfield, moving northeast at 40 mph.

