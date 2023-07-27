Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 9:04AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 901 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over
Chesterfield, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph and occasional lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions
on area lakes.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir,
Wayan, Henry, Chesterfield, Mill Canyon Campground, Bancroft,
Freedom, Grays Lake, and Alpine Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir or Palisades Reservoir, get out of
the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning
can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move
to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.