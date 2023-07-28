Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 8:28AM MDT until July 28 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River for elevations below 6000ft.
* TIMING…From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT today.
* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as
well.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.