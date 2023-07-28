Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 8:28AM MDT until July 28 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River for elevations below 6000ft.

* TIMING…From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT today.

* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.

Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as

well.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.